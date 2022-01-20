According to research, men who live alone have a higher risk of inflammation.

A new study claims that men who live alone are more prone to inflammation.

Some men may prefer to be or simply end up as bachelors, but a new study claims that living alone is potentially harmful to one’s health, particularly for men.

According to CNN, the study was published in the BMJ journal on Monday and includes blood samples from 4,835 participants from the Copenhagen Aging and Midlife Biobank.

Professor

Karolina Davidsen is a research associate and the study’s publishing author at the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Public Health.

Men had higher levels of inflammation than women, according to Davidsen.

“After adjusting for selected confounders, we found a significant relationship between partnership breakups or years lived alone and inflammation for men only,” Davidsen said, according to CNN.

“We find no such effect in women.”

Though it was acknowledged that the study’s large female population may have contributed to men’s higher levels of inflammation.

Periods of living alone as well as breakups that lead to living alone were investigated in this study.

However, focusing solely on divorces had a smaller impact on the figures.

According to the study, this is due to the fact that more people are in serious relationships without marrying.

According to Dr. Sullivan, the link between loneliness and health isn’t new.

Peter Libby, a cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Libby wasn’t a participant in the study, but she agreed that mental and biological circumstances are linked.

“Basic links between psychological stress and biological variables related to inflammation are becoming better understood,” he said.

Another factor to consider is that the average age of the study participants was 54.5 years old, implying that inflammation may be linked to age in the study.

