According to Richard Osman, food addiction isn’t as ‘glam’ as booze or drugs, but it’s just as bad.

According to Richard Osman, food addiction isn’t as ‘glam’ as booze or drugs, but it’s just as dangerous.

You probably realized you had eaten far too much on Christmas Day at some point, to the point where you felt uncomfortable, if not ill.

For some of us, this is a stage we experience on a daily basis.

We don’t need Christmas as an excuse.

Because of our tumultuous relationship with food, we celebrate Christmas every single day.

Not in a good way, either.

I was pleased to see TV’s Richard Osman speak about how difficult it is to recover from an eating disorder with his usual eloquence.

As he points out, binge-eating and other food addiction issues don’t have the same “doomed glamour” as drug and alcohol addiction issues.

Furthermore, while you may be able to completely eliminate drugs or alcohol from your life, you cannot do so with food.

I’ve always been apprehensive about discussing my own food issues.

To begin with, because I’m already preoccupied with dealing with my excessive alcohol consumption.

And, given my ADHD diagnosis, I wouldn’t blame anyone for becoming bored with all of my oversharing, especially since I’m getting tired of it.

Second, I don’t believe my food issues are particularly serious in the grand scheme of things.

I’m a respectable weight, and my eating habits don’t have a major impact on my life.

But, if I’m not careful, every day of my life will end with me hating myself for consuming far more food than I require.

I’m not sure why.

If you asked yourself why you’d eaten so much on Christmas Day, you’d have an answer ready: It’s Christmas!

That was the last word on the subject.

On most nights, I have no answer when I ask myself that question.

Yes, I enjoyed the taste of the two or three helpings of dinner I had, but I knew I’d soon regret it.

Then there’s some sweet stuff, some savory stuff like cheese and such, and maybe some chocolate or something.

So on.

I finally stumble up to bed, exhausted and feeling terrible about myself.

Time and time again.

It’s insane.

Many heavy drinkers I speak with claim that they “don’t have an off switch” as a problem.

To put it another way, they can’t stop once they’ve begun.

I don’t have this problem with alcohol.

Even when I was drinking heavily, I rarely drank a large amount in one sitting, and by closing time, I was ready to leave.

My issue with alcohol is that…

