According to Rightmove, the most expensive flats in Glasgow have been on the market for the longest.

Rightmove lists the flats in Glasgow that have been on the market the longest.

If you’re looking for a new home in Glasgow, take a look at some of the earliest listings on the property website Rightmove to see if any of them fit the bill.

Glasgow’s property market is so fast-paced that you may think you’ve found your dream home only to have it snatched up a few days later.

As a result, it’s always worthwhile to look at the city’s more secluded gems that have been on the market for a longer time.

If you’re looking for a new place to call home, one of these could be the perfect fit.

According to property website Rightmove, these three properties have been on the market the longest, ranging from £100,000 to nearly £300,000.

According to estate agents, the market is currently quiet.

Despite the lack of interest from sellers, prices during the pandemic appear to have skyrocketed.

So, if you’re looking for a new place to live but can’t seem to find it, take a look at some of Rightmove’s older listings.

Here are the top three most-sold flats in Glasgow…

11 February 2019

This flat has been on the market for nearly three years, or 1,016 days, with a fixed price of £110,000.

The property is in the Maryhill neighborhood and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“Enjoying a top floor position commanding open views across Glasgow within this modern development, this luxury two bedroom apartment affords well presented proportioned accommodation ideally located close to all local amenities,” says G and S Properties, Bearsden.

“Secure door entry, entrance hallway, open plan lounge kitchen with bay window, two bedrooms (master en suite) and family bathroom are included in the accommodation.”

Check out the listing here if you’re interested.

22.10.2019

This spacious flat has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is available for offers over £149,000 on the market.

The property is on the ground floor and is being sold by McEwan Fraser Legal.

“This would be a fantastic acquisition for a number of buyers as its superb location offers great commuting links into Glasgow, as well as a very easy walk,” the property description on Rightmove reads.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.