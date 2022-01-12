According to Russia’s deputy foreign minister, meetings with NATO revealed’serious controversies.’

After a meeting in Brussels, Alexander Grushko describes the military alliance’s dialogue as “sharp and direct.”

The talks with NATO, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, were “frank and direct,” but revealed a wide range of differences.

Grushko said the conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels was devoted to the analysis of all the factors that contribute to the deterioration of European security.

“Today, many countries have joined NATO, and their territories are clearly being used to project power in the direction of Russia from various geographical directions and to a strategic depth.”

“We pointed out that further deterioration of the situation could lead to the most unpredictable and serious consequences for European security,” he said, without trying to smooth things over or use politically correct formulas.

The discussion was “quite candid, direct, deep, and rich,” according to Grushko, but it also revealed “a large number of controversies on fundamental issues.”

“One of the main issues is that NATO only recognizes the principle of security indivisibility on a case-by-case basis.

In NATO’s eyes, it exists only for members of the alliance, and it will not consider the security interests of others in its practical activities,” he said.

Grushko emphasized that NATO’s continued expansion poses serious risks to Russia, promising that Moscow will be able to withstand them.

Russia is also concerned that the West has “lowered the bar” for the use of nuclear weapons, making them less of an extreme measure and more commonplace in military drills.

He stated that the only way to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine is to cease all military activities on its soil.

Grushko also expressed regret that there is no longer a positive agenda in Russia-NATO relations, describing it as “NATO’s return to its old self,” referring to the organization that was founded to deter and oppose Russia.

The diplomat urged the alliance to reconsider its stance, claiming that Russian proposals to the West “can radically change this situation and allow rebuilding Euro-security on common principles again.”

According to him, the Russian delegation explained to its NATO counterparts what military and technical measures could be taken if the country’s security was threatened.

