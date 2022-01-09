According to Sage scientists, the biggest threat to Covid outside the home is shopping.

Experts say that when there are no restrictions in place, cinemas, pubs, clubs, sporting events, public transportation, and the workplace are all less dangerous.

According to a new study released by experts on the Sage committee, shopping poses the greatest risk of catching Covid-19 outside the home.

When no restrictions are in place, shops are found to be a greater threat than theaters, cinemas, sporting events, public transportation, and the workplace – and only second to public transportation when severe restrictions are imposed.

The study also discovered that, regardless of whether there are restrictions, shops account for the majority of Covid-19 cases outside the home.

According to a paper published on December 20 by Dr Susan Hopkins of the UK Health Security Agency and Imperial College London, and Professor Andrew Hayward of University College London, “shopping accounted for the highest proportion of infections acquired outside the home, both during periods of intense restrictions and no restrictions.”

“Using public transportation and going to work were also important predictors of infection,” the study concluded.

The study’s data comes from the Virus Watch project, which is run by UCL and the NHS.

During the second wave of the pandemic, from October 2020 to April 2021, when there were significant restrictions in place, the paper looked at various non-household activities of 10,849 people over the age of 16, as well as during September and November 2021, when there were no restrictions in place.

It was discovered that going shopping more than once a week increased the risk of contracting Covid-19 by 69%, while taking public transportation more than once a week increased the risk by 82% during times of severe restrictions.

Meanwhile, working in an office rather than from home increased the risk by 20%.

The study found that a weekly shop increased the risk by 218 percent during the period of no restrictions, using slightly different data parameters, as people stopped wearing masks, walked along busy shopping streets, and queued in stores that are often poorly ventilated and through which many people pass.

Using public transportation more than once a week increased the risk by 28% in the absence of restrictions – with buses being the most dangerous, pushing up the risk.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Shopping poses the biggest threat of Covid outside the home, say Sage scientists