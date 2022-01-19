According to Sajid Javid, the end of Plan B is a “significant milestone” in living with Covid.

Ending Plan B is a “major milestone” in living with Covid, according to Sajid Javid.

Instead of face masks and other non-pharmaceutical restrictions, the government will rely on pharmaceutical interventions such as vaccines, antivirals, and testing in the future.

Sajid Javid has described the lifting of Plan B measures as a “major milestone” in the fight against coronavirus as he outlined a vision for the country “living with Covid” in the months and years ahead.

Face masks will no longer be required in shops and other indoor public places in England starting next Thursday, as the country returns to “Plan A.” Mandatory covid passes, working from home guidance, and face coverings in secondary school classrooms will also be scrapped.

However, in the long run, any restrictions – such as lockdowns and other non-pharmaceutical interventions like face masks and working from home – will be phased out in favor of pharmaceutical measures such as vaccines and anti-virals.

Following a dramatic drop in new covid cases over the past week, and the Office for National Statistics confirming a decline in infections since the New Year, Boris Johnson announced the lifting of Plan B restrictions, prompting scientific advisers to declare England has passed the peak of the Omicron wave.

Hospital admissions have decreased in London and are leveling off across the United Kingdom.

The return to Plan A was hailed as a “major milestone” at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, with Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt hailing it as the “next chapter” in England’s pandemic survival.

Mr Javid claimed that Plan B, which was implemented in December to combat the rising daily rate of Omicron cases, had worked and that the variant was now “in retreat.”

“It’s not the end of the road, and we shouldn’t think of this as the finish line,” he added.

“Instead, we must learn to live with Covid as we do with flu.”

This spring, we’ll lay out our long-term strategy for cohabiting with Covid-19.”

Non-pharmaceutical interventions, or NPIs, such as face masks, covid passes, and, in extreme cases, lockdowns, are no longer relied on in favor of pharmaceutical measures such as vaccines, antivirals, and mass testing, which would be the “cornerstone of our future defenses” as “almost all.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

End of Plan B is a ‘major milestone’ towards living with Covid, Sajid Javid says