According to scientists, Earth ‘could be SAVED with a far-fetched plot to push us away from the Sun using asteroids.’

By altering Earth’s orbit with space rocks, humanity could be saved from rising global temperatures.

That’s according to one irrational scientist, who claims that asteroids adorned with massive, high-tech sails are the answer to our climate woes.

In a paper published online on Tuesday, Dr. Sohrab Rahvar, an astrophysicist at Iran’s Sharif University of Technology, described his hypothetical scheme.

According to The Sun, the plan entails a game of “gravitational billiards” in which Earth’s orbit is pushed away from the Sun.

Scientists could nudge us thousands of miles away from our star by directing objects from the asteroid belt into close encounters with our planet, he claimed.

This would help to lower global temperatures, which, in combination with lower greenhouse gas emissions, would help to mitigate the effects of global warming.

The plan, which would take decades to implement, has sparked debate among scientists, with one calling it “bonkers.”

It would be prohibitively expensive to carry out with no guarantee that it would work, and if it did, it would pose a serious threat to life on Earth.

Solar sails, a hypothetical type of high-powered propulsion technology that has yet to be invented, are also part of the plan.

Dr. Rahvar’s plan employs a technique known as “gravity assist.”

It’s a technique used by space agencies to speed up or reroute a spacecraft by flying it close to a planet or other space object.

According to Dr. Rahvar, close passes can slightly alter the orbit of the object providing the “assist” in certain circumstances.

He proposes attaching solar sails to space rocks in the asteroid belt, which are high-tech reflective sheets propelled by the sun’s radiation.

These can then be sent in the direction of Earth to make close passes that alter our planet’s orbit gradually.

“To have effective temperature loss, we need a series of asteroids to [pass close to]Earth,” Dr. Rahvar told The Sun.

“For example, to reduce the Earth’s temperature by one degree, we’d have to move it 150,000 miles away from the sun.”

“The result would be a fainter sun in the sky and a drop in Earth’s temperature,” he added.

According to the physicist’s calculations, the irrational project would take upwards of 70 years to complete.

Meanwhile, engineers must develop a working solar sail capable of reaching the farthest reaches of space.

For decades, scientists have debated the technology’s possibilities, but a working prototype is still a long way off.

Dr. Rahvar stated that he had not calculated the project’s cost….

