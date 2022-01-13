According to scientists, Earth ‘could be SAVED with a miracle plot to push us away from the Sun using asteroids.’

According to scientists, Earth ‘could be SAVED with a miraculous plot to push us away from the Sun using asteroids.’

HUMANITY could be saved from rising global temperatures if space rocks were used to change Earth’s orbit.

That’s according to one irrational scientist, who claims that asteroids adorned with massive, high-tech sails are the answer to our climate woes.

In a paper published online on Tuesday, Dr. Sohrab Rahvar, an astrophysicist at Iran’s Sharif University of Technology, outlined his hypothetical scheme.

In a game of “gravitational billiards,” he told The Sun, the scheme would involve pushing Earth’s orbit away from the Sun.

Scientists could nudge us thousands of miles away from our star by directing objects from the asteroid belt into near-misses with our planet, he claimed.

This would help to cool global temperatures, which would help to mitigate the effects of global warming, in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan, which would take decades to implement, has sparked debate among scientists, with one calling it “bonkers.”

It would be prohibitively expensive to carry out with no guarantee that it would work, and it would pose a serious threat to life on Earth if it went wrong.

Solar sails, a hypothetical type of high-powered propulsion technology that has yet to be invented, are also part of the plan.

Dr. Rahvar’s strategy is based on a “gravity assist” technique.

It’s a technique used by space agencies to speed up or reroute a spacecraft by flying it close to a planet or other space object.

According to Dr. Rahvar, close passes can slightly alter the orbit of the object providing the “assist” in certain circumstances.

He proposes attaching solar sails to space rocks in the asteroid belt, which are high-tech reflective sheets propelled by the sun’s radiation.

These can then be sent in the direction of Earth to make close passes that change our planet’s orbit gradually.

“In order to have effective temperature loss, a series of asteroids must [pass close to]Earth,” Dr Rahvar told The Sun.

“To reduce the Earth’s temperature by one degree, for example, we would have to move it 150,000 miles away from the sun.”

“The result would be a fainter sun in the sky and a decrease in Earth’s temperature,” he continued.

According to the physicist’s calculations, the hair-brained project would take upwards of 70 years to complete.

Meanwhile, engineers must develop a functional solar sail capable of reaching the farthest reaches of space.

For decades, scientists have debated the technology’s potential, but a working prototype remains a long way off.

Dr. Rahvar stated that he had not estimated the project’s cost….

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.