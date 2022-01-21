According to scientists, Earth’s sixth mass extinction is already underway.

According to scientists, the Earth’s sixth mass extinction is already underway.

According to AS USA, a new study warns that several of the Earth’s species have died off in the last few centuries, if not decades, due to climate change and human involvement in making wildlife habitats uninhabitable.

According to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species and BirdLife International, Earth is currently experiencing its sixth mass extinction.

With 29,000 land species studied in the study, over 500 land species are expected to become extinct in the next 20 years.

According to the study, these extinctions should take thousands of years but will only take two decades due to human involvement.

“Because it is irreversible, the ongoing sixth mass extinction could be the most serious environmental threat to civilization’s survival,” the study concludes.

“Thousands of critically endangered vertebrate animal species have perished in the last century, indicating that the sixth mass extinction is human-caused and progressing.”

“Because of the continued rapid growth in human numbers and consumption rates,” the study concludes, “the extinction crisis will accelerate.”

Furthermore, species serve as links in ecosystems, and as they become extinct, the species with which they interact are likely to follow.

Regional biodiversity collapses are likely to occur in areas where vanishing species are concentrated.

Our findings highlight the critical importance of taking massive global actions to save humanity’s life-support systems.”

Over 40,000 species may face extinction, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, accounting for 28% of all species studied.

