According to scientists, regular exercise can help keep your brain young by increasing useful proteins.

According to scientists, regular exercise can help keep your brain young by boosting useful proteins.

A study finds that doing two-and-a-half hours or more of physical activity per week can boost synapses and may help slow the natural ageing of the brain as well as dementia.

One of the most common complaints about getting older is that the brain doesn’t work as well as it used to, as evidenced by the fact that remembering the name of the actor in that film becomes increasingly difficult.

However, a new study suggests that regular exercise – of at least 150 minutes per week – could help to halt the decline.

Exercise keeps the brain young by producing a class of proteins known as synaptic proteins, which improve the connections between brain cells, according to researchers in California.

They help the brain function by facilitating the exchange of information between neurons.

Exercise has long been known to help people avoid dementia, but it was unclear how.

Scientists have now discovered why this happens – by increasing synaptic proteins – and believe that this increase could help to slow down the natural aging process of the brain in general, as well as protect against dementia.

“Our findings support the idea that physical activity can help keep brain communication healthy,” said Kaitlin Casaletto of the University of California, San Francisco.

“It appears that building synapses can contribute to the brain’s general reserves, allowing it to function well even when other pathologies and injuries accumulate with age,” she explained.

“Synapses are the critical connecting junctions between nerve cells that allow messages to pass from one cell to the next.

When it comes to cognition, I believe they are where magic happens.

These synaptic communications are responsible for all of our thinking and memory, according to Dr Casaletto.

Most older people’s brains accumulate toxic proteins called amyloid and tau, which can cause Alzheimer’s disease in some cases.

According to many scientists, amyloid builds up first, followed by tau, causing synapses and neurons to break down.

Researchers discovered that elderly people who remained active had higher levels of synaptic proteins, which could help them avoid dementia and brain aging.

“This is the first study to show that synaptic protein regulation is linked to physical activity and may drive behavior using human [rather than animal]data.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Regular exercise can help keep your brain young by boosting useful proteins, say scientists