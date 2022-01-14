According to scientists, replacing shrimp with cod reduces the carbon footprint of a meal by a third.

Scientists suggest substituting shrimp for cod to reduce a meal’s carbon footprint by a third.

According to scientists at Tulane University in the United States, substituting higher carbon foods for lower carbon alternatives can have a significant impact on a person’s diet’s climate impact.

Warm water shrimp and prawn farms commonly occupy mangrove-covered coastal land.

Draining mangrove swamps to make way for aquaculture is even worse for the environment than chopping down rainforest to make way for cattle pasture.

As a result, they may have a much larger carbon footprint than wild-caught fish like cod.

Other climate-friendly substitutions include replacing beef with turkey, which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 48%, and replacing dairy milk with soy, which can reduce emissions by 8%.

Meat and dairy consumption must decline to meet global climate goals, according to scientists from around the world.

Previous research has shown that a vegetarian or vegan diet has a lower environmental impact, but only a small percentage of the population follows this diet.

According to lead author Diego Rose, a professor of nutrition and food security at Tulane University, this new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that people can have a significant climate impact without changing their entire diet.

“With a few simple changes, people can significantly reduce their carbon footprint,” he said.

He emphasized that not eating beef is the most effective choice people can make.

Every day, about a fifth of Americans consume beef.

According to the scientists, switching to a lower carbon meat for one meal would reduce the overall carbon footprint of US diets by almost 10%.

