According to Scotland’s national clinical director, a full Covid lockdown is unlikely to occur again.

Because of the vaccination program and a better understanding of the virus, Mr Leitch believes it is unlikely that people will ever be “locked in our houses” again.

He went on to say that, like other diseases, Covid would eventually become “endemic,” meaning it would still be deadly but would be easier to predict and protect against.

He was speaking after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this week that Scotland had “turned the corner” on the Omicron wave of Covid, which turned out to be less severe than first thought.

On Monday, the majority of the restrictions imposed after Christmas will be lifted, with nightclubs reopening, indoor events resuming, and pubs able to serve people at the bar once more.

The guidance limiting social gatherings to a maximum of three households will also expire on the same day, and vaccine passports will not be extended to additional locations.

While future virus mutations are impossible to predict, Professor Leitch said on Friday that people are unlikely to be told to stay indoors at all times again.

He told the BBC, “I don’t think we’ll go back to full lockdowns.”

“I can’t say for sure – no one knows – but my reading of the science, the history of pandemics, and the global research that’s going on would suggest that the very early days – now some two years ago unbelievably – where we were locked in our houses…I don’t think we’re going back there.”

“I believe we’ll face some difficulties on the way out, but I’m optimistic today because Omicron is dwindling.”

He went on to say that Covid would most likely become an “endemic” disease, similar to malaria, which is still deadly but can be effectively controlled because it is predictable.

“Most coronaviruses become endemic in a population,” he explained, “which simply means they are predictable.”

“We know where they’ll appear and when they’ll appear.

“We can introduce vaccinations at the right time of year.”

Scotland unlikely to have a full Covid lockdown again, says national clinical director