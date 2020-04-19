According to some banks, the small business loan program ran out of money within minutes

Much of the $ 350 billion in the Small Business Administration’s Coronavirus Emergency Aid Fund was effectively addressed within minutes of launch, senior bank officials say.

“We didn’t even get through the first five minutes of the application,” said a senior bank employee at JPMorgan Chase.

The bank received over 60,000 applicants for the paycheck protection program within the first five minutes, said a Chase executive. When the funds ran out in less than two weeks, only 27,000 loans were ultimately approved, Chase said.

After reports revealed details of which companies were successful in securing emergency funding, small business owners across America were furious that they had never found their way to the top.

But according to some major lenders, there was no time for a line. The CEO of an independent bank said it was like a rush through the eye of the needle.

A senior executive at Bank of America said the bank received over 10,000 applications an hour on the first day alone. The bank had only “thousands” of those approved by the SBA, CEO Brian Moynihan said during a profit call last week.

Regardless, Wells Fargo said the SBA had approved a total of 1,051 applications for $ 120 million. Over 170,000 “expressions of interest” were submitted to the bank within the first two days.

The bank had anticipated high demand and demanded that an upper limit of $ 10 billion be lifted.

Overall, it was likely that only small business owners who submitted their applications at the earliest possible date were funded because the emergency fund was “first come, first served”.

Other banks were also hit by a surge in demand for the loosely-defined program, which is designed to provide a general aid fund to America’s estimated 30 million small businesses, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pledging that the money would be in their bank account within 24 hours.

“You get the money, you get it the same day, you use it to pay your workers. Please get your workers back to work when you let them go,” Mnuchin said in a press conference the afternoon before the program started , even though lenders were waiting for final guidance from the finance department.

In the past two weeks, small business owners have checked their emails and called their bankers and SBA to check the status of their application without knowing that the first phase of the program had ended before it barely started.

“It was hunger games,” said a senior bank employee.

Shawn O’Day, a retired disabled veteran, owns the O Bar in North Conway, New Hampshire. He believes he was one of the first to apply and ultimately submitted applications through four separate banks.

“Every few days after not hearing anything, I went online and applied to another bank. After a week – as we all know – the news came back recently that all the money had dried up, ”he said.

“I was just trying to support my nine unemployed workers but was unsuccessful,” he said. On April 10, he received a “kind reminder from my landlord that the rent was due on April 1, which is still outstanding.” Said O’Day.

From the start, the fund did not appear to be sufficient to meet demand. If every small business in America had applied, it would have received about $ 12,000 each.

According to new data from Fivestars, a marketing and customer loyalty platform service for small businesses, 75 percent of small and medium-sized businesses with currently mandatory shutdowns served by the company need an infusion of $ 55,000 by May 1, when successful to start policies are lifted.

“Most small businesses on Main Street have very little runways. We know from our dealers that 75 percent have less than four weeks of liquidity, ”said Chris Luo, marketing director at Fivestars.

Howard Mason, director of financial research at Renaissance Macro Research, said in a message to customers last week that an estimated $ 18 trillion could ultimately be needed to meet the needs of small business owners.

After Wells Fargo stopped accepting applications, Matt Fhuere, owner of a 14-person vintage restoration shop in Salt Lake City, Utah, opened a new bank account. He waited several times for over three hours at the SBA when he applied for several aid programs.

“I paid my accountant $ 500 to prepare just to fill out their forms and finally get approval on the same day the money ran out,” he said.

“I built this company one dollar at a time,” he said. “Now I’m going to lose everything. The state and government have done me more harm than any virus.”