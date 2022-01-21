According to sources, the next trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE could take place in Turkiye.

According to diplomatic sources, Ankara wants to help reduce tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to diplomatic sources, Turkiye may host the next round of the Trilateral Contact Group, which includes Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in an effort to reduce tensions between the two countries.

Russia has recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s eastern border, raising fears of a new military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

The concerns have been dismissed by Moscow.

According to diplomatic sources, Ankara is working hard to de-escalate tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media about the next round of the Trilateral Contact Group being held in Istanbul.

They did not, however, give a date for the meeting.

Both Russia and Ukraine, according to the sources, prefer Turkiye to serve as a mediator.

In February 2014, Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

The annexation is considered illegal by Turkiye, the United States, and the UN General Assembly.

Since 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, according to the UN.

The sources cited Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments on Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s possible visit to Turkiye when discussing normalization efforts with Israel, and said diplomatic talks are ongoing at various levels.

Saudi Arabian relations

According to the sources, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia are continuing to hold diplomatic talks in an effort to improve bilateral relations.

In recent years, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia’s ties have deteriorated over foreign policy disagreements.

Tensions have risen since the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

According to sources, Turkiye is in talks with the Afghan interim government about a possible deal to operate the airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital.

They said that while there is agreement on security, other details are still being worked out as the process moves forward.

The Taliban will provide security outside the airport, but there will be no security inside.

