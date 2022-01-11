According to South Korea, North Korea launched a ballistic missile.

According to South Korea, North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile.

It’s the second time Pyongyang has launched a hypersonic weapon in a week.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Local media reported that North Korea fired another missile into East Seat on Tuesday, which the South Korean military described as a suspected ballistic missile.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean military detected the launch from an inland area early in the morning.

“The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting a detailed analysis for additional information,” the agency quoted the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

The South Korean military, along with the US military, is keeping a close eye on North Korea’s military movements, according to the report.

This was Pyongyang’s second missile test in less than a week, following its second test of a newly developed hypersonic missile last week.

According to Yonhap, South Korea expressed deep regret following the launch and urged Pyongyang to respond to its call for dialogue.

“At this critical time to stabilize the political situation surrounding the peninsula, North Korea should choose cooperation for peace over acts that go against efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula, such as the latest missile launches,” the agency quoted a South Korean Unification Ministry official as saying.

North Korea confirmed for the first time last October that it had developed and tested a hypersonic missile.

Hypersonic missiles travel at five times the speed of sound, or 6,125 kilometers per hour, leaving enemies little time to react.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been high since both Pyongyang and Seoul tested ballistic missiles in October 2021.

*Islamuddin Sajid is the author of this piece.