According to state police, one person was killed when a fully loaded minivan lost control and crashed on a Pennsylvania highway.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, six people were driving down Interstate 78 in a minivan when they were involved in an overnight crash that killed one of the passengers.

Just after 2 a.m., a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country crashed.

According to state police, the accident occurred Saturday on I-78 west near mile marker 9.8 in Bethel Township, Berks County.

The driver of the minivan, a Lebanon resident, reportedly exited the highway for an unknown reason and crossed the northern fog line onto the snowy and icy berm, according to state police.

According to state police, the minivan collided with shrubbery and trees along a fence before rolling onto its driver’s side.

According to state police, the van slid along the driver’s side before coming to a stop after crashing into the base of a tree.

According to state police, a Myerstown passenger, an unidentified man, died at the scene.

It’s unclear whether or not the other occupants of the minivan were hurt, and if so, to what extent.

The identities of the occupants are being withheld until their relatives are notified.

The crash reconstruction and forensic services units of the state police are investigating.

Anyone who saw the crash should contact the Hamburg barracks at 610-562-6885.

