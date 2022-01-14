According to studies, boys are less interested in ‘female’ jobs due to stereotypes, while girls are more interested in’male’ jobs.

According to studies, boys are less interested in ‘female’ jobs due to stereotypes, whereas girls are more interested in’male’ roles.

Experts say it’s past time to encourage more men into traditionally female-dominated fields, citing research that shows girls reject stereotypes and pursue’masculine’ pursuits.

Gender stereotyping puts boys off traditionally “female” career paths, but girls are more likely to reject such tropes, according to research.

Two studies from Abertay University in Dundee and the University of Aberdeen looked at how well children understood gender stereotypes and how likely they were to reject them, as well as how stereotypes may have influenced their school subject choices.

The study involved 294 young people, divided into two groups of 9 to 11-year-olds and 13 to 15-year-olds.

The first experiment asked children to rate whether males or females would be better suited to a variety of school subjects and job roles, as well as what “most people” would think.

In the second study, children were asked to choose from a list of eight traditionally masculine subjects (physics, biology, chemistry, PE, woodworking, computing science, graphic communication, and IT) and eight traditionally feminine subjects (French, German, Spanish, Italian, music, drama, art, and hospitality) which they planned to take or had already chosen to study at school.

The study, published in the British Journal of Social Psychology, discovered that girls reject gender stereotypes 50% of the time, compared to only 25% of boys.

Boys chose one traditionally female subject for every three traditionally male subjects chosen, while girls selected a similar proportion from each group.

According to the researchers, it was past time to promote gender equality by encouraging more men to work in traditionally female-dominated fields.

“Our research shows that boys are still less likely to pick subjects that would allow them to enter industries such as art and nursing,” said Dr Lara Wood, lecturer in psychology at Abertay University.

“In the past, a lot of work has been done to encourage girls to pursue traditionally male-dominated fields like engineering.

However, I believe that now is the time to encourage more men to pursue subjects that have traditionally been considered feminine in order to achieve true gender equality.

“Only about 10% of nurses in the United Kingdom are men.

