According to Sweden’s defense minister, Russia is a threat to all of Europe.

According to Peter Hultqvist, Sweden needs to cooperate with NATO because the EU is a vital and secure political platform for the country.

According to Sweden’s defense minister, Russia’s increased actions in recent years have become a threat to all of Europe, including Sweden.

Peter Hultqvist, speaking at a program on military and defense power, emphasized that under UN principles, all countries have sovereign rights.

However, he added, by challenging international law, Russia poses a threat to the security of some countries.

“We need to work with NATO,” he said, “because the EU is an important and secure political platform for Sweden.”

21. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US that he did not want Sweden or Finland to join NATO because they are both bordering Russia.

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, responded by saying that the country determines its own foreign and security policies and that no one from outside can interfere.