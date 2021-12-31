According to the 2022 New Year Honours list, Tony Blair will be awarded the highest possible knighthood 14 years after leaving office.

The delay in bestowing the honour has been attributed to reports of animosity between the monarch and Sir Tony.

Tony Blair, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has been knighted.

Sir Tony Blair, who was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007, has been made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the country’s oldest and most prestigious chivalric order.

The Queen’s appointment has been given to previous prime ministers on a regular basis, with Sir John Major, Sir Tony’s predecessor, receiving the honor most recently.

“It is an enormous honour to be named Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen,” the former Labour leader said.

“It was a great honor to serve as Prime Minister, and I’d like to express my gratitude to all those who served alongside me in politics, government, and across our society for their dedication and commitment to our country.”

Sir Tony, 68, was the man who coined the phrase “people’s princess” to describe the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and who is said to have enraged senior royals with the way Downing Street handled her death in 1997.

It led to accusations that his position was “bed blocking” the honours system, as other Prime Ministers such as Gordon Brown and David Cameron were unable to be honored before him.

Sir Tony led New Labour to a landslide victory in 1997 and went on to win two more general elections, but his political career took a turn for the worse when he led Britain into the unpopular Iraq invasion.

His for-profit businesses and financial arrangements after leaving office, on the other hand, drew widespread criticism, as did his frequent interventions into current-day politics.

The Pandora Papers revealed earlier this year that Sir Tony and his wife Cherie allegedly avoided paying £312,000 in stamp duty on a £6.75 million luxury central London office building in 2017 by purchasing a British Virgin Islands company that owned the building.

