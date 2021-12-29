According to the accuser, Ghislaine Maxwell’s family was treated “like royalty,” while she was left outside in the cold outside court.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged victim has spoken out after she was forced to wait in the cold for her trial, while the socialite’s family was escorted “like royalty.”

Liz Stein, 48, who claims she was abused for three years by the Briton and Jeffrey Epstein, was forced to take a two-hour bus ride from her home in Philadelphia to the Manhattan trial.

She frequently has to queue outside before being seated in the back of an overflow courtroom to watch the proceedings – as a jury considers six sex trafficking charges against the English heiress.

Maxwell’s siblings, on the other hand, are permitted to go straight inside and sit in court every day.

“We have to wait and wait to get in the back row of an overflow courtroom,” Ms Stein told the Miami Herald, “and Maxwell’s sister and brothers are ushered into the courtroom every day like royalty.”

“It’s difficult to comprehend why the family of an accused sex abuser is given front-row seats when the victims are denied entry to the courtroom.”

Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, which could result in her being imprisoned for up to 70 years, was in its fifth day of deliberations yesterday in New York.

Judge Alison Nathan expressed concern about the “astronomical spike” in Covid cases in New York, saying she might ask jurors to work longer than their allotted hours because the trial is now “at risk.”

Maxwell is accused of obtaining women, some of whom were minors, for her boyfriend Epstein’s sex ring, as well as abusing them.

Ms Stein appeared in court with a backpack containing two Victoria’s Secret nightgowns and a black Escada ball gown that she claims were given to her by Maxwell and Epstein.

She met Maxwell while working an internship at Henri Bendel, a luxury women’s store in Manhattan, when she was a 21-year-old college student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in 1994.

“We hit it off right away, and she was very engaging,” she said, echoing what other victims have said.

“I called Maxwell’s office to arrange for the delivery of her belongings, and I was told to deliver them to a hotel in Manhattan.”

“I went to drop them off at the concierge when I got to the hotel, but I was told to take them to the bar, where she was sitting with Jeffrey Epstein.”

She claims the couple was interested in her fashion career and invited her to their room.

“It was the first time they assaulted me,” Ms. Stein told the Miami Herald.

They were absolutely stunning.

I was forced to do it…

