According to the army, a technical malfunction caused an Israeli navy helicopter to crash.

According to an army general, the crash was caused by a serious malfunction, but the cause of the deaths of two pilots is still unknown.

According to local media, the Israeli army said the crash of a navy helicopter that killed two crew members was caused by a serious technical malfunction.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the crash late Monday off the coast of Haifa in northern Israel was likely caused by a fire that broke out in the left engine.

After the fire caused a power outage, the crew was able to lower altitude and make an emergency landing on the sea, which is likely why they were unable to make a distress call, according to Lazar.

Two Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) pilots and a patrol officer were on board the military helicopter.

The officer was rescued shortly after the crash and flown to Rambam Hospital in stable condition, while the two pilots were found after a lengthy search but died despite attempts at resuscitation.

For the time being, the reason the two pilots were unable to exit the plane, as well as the exact cause of their deaths, remain unknown.