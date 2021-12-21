According to the Associated Press, the NHL will be closed from Wednesday to Saturday.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the NHL will be closed, according to the Associated Press.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the NHL will begin a league-wide shutdown on Wednesday as a result of an increase in positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league.

Because the season’s pause had not yet been announced, the person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday.

Five more games will be postponed as a result of starting the annual holiday break two days early, bringing the total number of games postponed this season to 49.

Two Tuesday games are still scheduled to take place.

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association said in a joint statement on Sunday that they were attempting to avoid a leaguewide shutdown by making decisions team by team.

All 32 teams will have an extended break before reuniting on Sunday to skate and undergo coronavirus testing.

The Christmas break typically prohibits team activities before December due to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

28.

That day’s games are still on the schedule.

The latest round of coronavirus-related closures on Monday resulted in the closure of ten teams’ facilities.

With the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America, 44 of the 49 postponements have happened in the last two weeks.

More than a quarter of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, and the resulting schedule disruption has all but eliminated the league’s chances of competing in the Olympics.

The final decision on the Beijing Olympics is expected this week, and NHL players’ chances of returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 have plummeted.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, and Ottawa Senators were the most recent teams to halt all activities due to positive COVID-19 tests on Monday.

The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and Toronto Maple Leafs have all closed their facilities, while the Calgary Flames have just reopened theirs to non-protocol players, coaches, and staff.

The women’s hockey teams from the United States and Canada were scheduled to play a pre-Olympic game in St. Louis on Monday night.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the event was postponed to St. Paul, Minnesota.

Much remains unknown about the omicron coronavirus variant, such as whether it causes more or less severe illness.

According to experts,

