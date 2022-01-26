According to the coroner, a man from Pennsylvania died in a car accident on Interstate 83 near the Maryland border.

A Pennsylvania man died in a crash on Interstate 83 near the Maryland border, according to the coroner.

According to the county coroner’s office, a York County man died shortly after crashing on Interstate 83 in Maryland.

Clinton Rice was driving southbound with a passenger near Exit 36 in Baltimore County when his vehicle went off the road around 10:30 p.m.

Pam Gay, the coroner for York County, said the death occurred on Sunday.

According to Gay, his vehicle first went to the left, then back across the southbound lane, and finally back to the right, where it rolled over and came to a stop on its roof.

Rice was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, according to Gay, and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Rice was taken to Wellspan York Hospital, where he died, according to Gay.

The death of the 39-year-old Springfield Township resident was ruled an accident due to multiple blunt-force trauma.

Gay said the passenger was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash is being investigated by Maryland State Police.

Toxicology tests will be performed on a regular basis.

