According to the CPS chief, “mercy killings” of terminally ill people may not be prosecuted as murder.

In an exclusive interview with i, Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill QC says that under Crown Prosecution Service reforms, cases ‘born solely out of compassion’ may not go to court.

Under proposed new legal guidance on “mercy killings” in England and Wales, people who end the lives of loved ones who wish to die but are unable to do so because they are seriously ill will be less likely to face charges of murder.

“We are not decriminalizing any offence,” said Max Hill QC, Director of Public Prosecutions and head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

He did say, however, that in tragic cases “born solely out of compassion,” “justice can sometimes be achieved by not prosecuting.”

When enough evidence suggests someone committed the act, prosecutors are advised that charging them with murder is “almost certainly required,” even in cases such as “mercy killing” of a sick relative.

However, campaigners argue that this is cruel and unfair to people like Mavis Eccleston, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 after giving her terminally ill husband Dennis a fatal drug overdose in a failed suicide pact.

Mrs Eccleston was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter by a jury the following year, but their children, who were aware of their parents’ intention to die together and supported their mother throughout the trial, described it as a “terrible ordeal.”

Mr Hill’s CPS, which he has led since 2018, has been examining in detail when it might be in the public interest to take controversial and often heartbreaking cases like this to court in the future – and when it might not.

It is holding a public hearing on its draft guidelines, which state that a trial should not be held if the victim has “reached a voluntary, clear, settled, and informed decision to end their life,” among other things.

They also explain how the possibility of a killer receiving an inheritance, or the victim’s inability to express a decision to end their life, would justify a prosecution.

Mr Hill believes it is appropriate to provide more “nuanced” advice to his prosecutors in this way.

New guidelines

What they say In the proposed CPS guidance, it advises that a murder or manslaughter prosecution in a “mercy killing” case is more likely to be necessary if: The victim was under 18 years of age; The victim did not have the capacity (as defined by the Mental Capacity Act 2005) to reach an informed decision to end their life The victim had not reached a voluntary, clear, settled and informed decision to end their life The victim had not clearly and unequivocally communicated their decision to end their life to the suspect The suspect was not wholly motivated by compassion; for example, the suspect was motivated by the prospect that they or a person closely connected to them stood to gain in some way from the death of the victim The suspect pressured the victim or did not take reasonable steps to ensure that any other person had not pressured the victim The suspect has a history of violence or abuse against the victim The suspect was unknown to the victim The suspect received a financial reward for their actions The suspect deliberately used excessive violence or force causing unnecessary or prolonged suffering The suspect was acting in his or her capacity as a medical doctor, nurse, other healthcare professional, a professional carer (whether for payment or not), or as a person in authority, such as a prison officer, and the victim was in his or her care A prosecution is less likely to be required if: The victim had reached a voluntary, clear, settled and informed decision to end their life The suspect was wholly motivated by compassion The victim was seriously physically unwell and unable to undertake the act The actions of the suspect may be characterised as reluctant, in the face of a determined wish on the part of the victim to end their life The suspect attempted to take their own life at the same time, in pursuance of a suicide pact The suspect reported the death to the police and fully assisted them in their enquiries into the circumstances and their part in it