According to the data, new Covid restrictions aren’t necessary, and ICU admissions are still low, according to Nadhim Zahawi.

According to the data, new Covid restrictions are unnecessary, and ICU admissions remain low, according to Nadhim Zahawi.

This week, the government is not expected to announce any new Covid restrictions.

Ministers are “concerned” about the rising number of over-50s admitted to hospitals with Covid, according to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

New Covid restrictions, he explained, are heavily reliant on the spread of infection in this age group, which the government is closely monitoring.

However, Mr Zahawi told Sky News that the number of infected patients in ITU is decreasing.

He also stated that “nothing in the data” indicated the need for new restrictions.

“We’re concerned because the number of people in hospital with coronavirus has begun to rise in the over 50s,” he said.

“However, on the whole, the number of people in ITU has decreased, which is good news.”

“But we keep a close eye on those numbers, and those patients in the hospital right now are critical.”

Mr Zahawi did not know how many Omicron patients were on ventilators at the time, but said the data suggests the new strain is milder than the previous Delta strain.

“On the whole, we’re not seeing the same pattern as with Delta, where we had a lot more people on ventilation,” he said.

“And there appears to be a shorter stay in ICU as well, with about a third of those admitted with Covid rather than for Covid.”

Boris Johnson will chair his first cabinet meeting since Christmas on Wednesday.

Ministers will examine the most recent data on Omicron’s spread, as case numbers in the UK continue to rise, and Covid hospitalizations in England are nearly double what they were when the Cabinet last met.

But, as I revealed last night, no new restrictions are expected, with the Prime Minister unlikely to bring Covid’s rules in line with those of the other devolved nations.

Mr. Zahawi stated that the government is continuing to “look at the data very carefully” and that the situation will be assessed at the review on Wednesday.

“The review is on Wednesday, and there’s nothing in the data right now that suggests to me, or to us, that we need to go further,” he says.

