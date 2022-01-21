According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie admitted to killing Gabby Petito in a notebook.

According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie confessed to the murder of Gabby Petito in a notebook.

MEAD GRUVER of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

(AP) — The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito confessed to her murder in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, according to the FBI.

It was the first time authorities directly blamed Brian Laundrie for Petito’s death, despite the fact that he had been the prime suspect all along.

According to a statement released by the FBI in Denver, Laundrie, 23, sent text messages to intentionally deceive people that Petito, 22, was still alive after he beat and strangled her in late August.

In a statement, FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said, “All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case.”

“The investigation found no other individuals directly involved in Gabby Petito’s tragic death besides Brian Laundrie.”

Petito’s body was discovered in September.

In northwestern Wyoming, at a campground near Grand Teton National Park.

She died three weeks prior of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation,” according to the coroner.

Laundrie returned to Florida in early September, but disappeared shortly after.

His parents discovered an item that belonged to him in a nature preserve near their home in October.

Laundrie’s remains, a revolver, a backpack, and the notebook were discovered after more searching.

Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to medical examiners.

The FBI did not say what Laundrie wrote in his notebook or in the texts he sent to deceive.

According to the statement, the texts were sent between Laundrie’s and Petito’s phones.

“Both the timing and content of these messages point to Mr.

Laundrie tried to fool the cops by claiming that Ms.

Petito was still alive, according to the statement.

Grand Teton was the last stop on a cross-country van trip the couple took last summer, which ended with Laundrie mysteriously returning home alone in the vehicle.

The couple used Instagram to document their vacation.

They traveled through Colorado and arrived in August.

After the two got into a scuffle, police in Moab, Utah, stopped them.

Petito was seen on video describing an altercation that grew out of control.

The police arrived at a conclusion…

Latest News from Infosurhoy