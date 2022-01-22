According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie wrote a notebook in which he ‘admitted to killing Gabby Petito.’

According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie ‘admitted to killing Gabby Petito’ in a notebook before shooting himself.

Before shooting himself in the head, Brian Laundrie had ‘attempted to deceive law enforcement’ about his girlfriend’s disappearance.

According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered travel blogger Gabby Petito, confessed to her murder in a notebook found near his body.

When Ms Petito, 22, went missing in late August last year, the couple had been on a four-month cross-country road trip in the United States, which they documented on social media.

In a Wyoming campground, her body was discovered on September 19th.

She’d been suffocated.

Mr. Laundrie, 23, returned to Florida in early September but vanished shortly after.

Then, in October, his parents discovered an item that belonged to him in a nearby nature preserve.

Mr Laundrie’s body, a revolver, backpack, and notebook were discovered in a Florida nature reserve in October after extensive searches.

Mr Laundrie had self-inflicted a gunshot wound and died as a result.

He was a leading suspect in Ms Petito’s murder, and the FBI had previously identified him as a “person of interest” in the case after it was discovered that he had used Ms Petito’s debit card without her permission.

“The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in Gabby Petito’s tragic death,” FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement on Friday.

“All logical investigative steps in this case have been completed,” he continued.

Mr Laundrie sent text messages between his and Ms Petito’s phones on his way back to Florida, according to the FBI.

The “timing and content of these messages indicate that Mr Laundrie was attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms Petito was still alive,” according to the report.

The agency added that a review of the notebook found with Laundrie’s remains “uncovered written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms Petito’s death.”

The FBI did not say what Mr Laundrie wrote in the texts he sent or in the notebook.

Ms Petito was last seen on August 27th.

Her mother had not heard from her daughter since late August and reported her missing on September 11th.

The disappearance of Ms Petito, as well as footage from a police traffic stop in Utah that shows the blogger crying and describing a.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

