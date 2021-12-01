According to the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Epstein’s’sex slave,’ 14, met Trump at Mar-A-Lago and participated in a beauty pageant that he sponsored.

According to Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, JEFFREY Epstein met Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort and introduced a 14-year-old sex abuse victim.

She also participated in a beauty pageant sponsored by the millionaire real estate mogul, according to the court.

On the third day of Maxwell’s trial in New York, his first accuser, who goes by the pseudonym “Jane,” took the stand again this afternoon.

Over her alleged role in convicted sex offender Epstein’s sick sexual “pyramid scheme,” the 59-year-old is facing six charges of sexual abuse and trafficking.

Maxwell and Epstein are accused of luring young girls in with their glamorous lifestyles and then abusing them.

Ghislaine appeared in court with her sister Isabel, brother Kevin, and a small group of supporters by her side.

Her lawyers began the day by attempting to find flaws in Jane’s harrowing testimony from the day before.

Maxwell’s lawyers asked her during cross examination if Epstein had ever introduced her to Trump.

She admitted it and claimed she was 14 when Epstein drove her to Mar-a-Lago in a dark green car.

She later revealed that she had competed in a Trump-sponsored beauty pageant.

According to the court, Epstein gave her 2,000 dollars for a dress.

“That’s ridiculous, I wouldn’t do that,” Jane said when asked if she cried because she was only given 2,000 dollars.

Trump has a long history with beauty pageants, having owned the Miss USA competition from 1996 to 2015.

There was no evidence in the trial – or elsewhere – that Mr Trump was aware of Epstein’s heinous acts.

She was also asked if she remembered flying with Ghislaine’s friend Prince Andrew, to which she replied yes.

Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing as a result of his friendship with Epstein, including strongly denying that he slept with sex slave Virginia Roberts, who was 17 at the time.

It’s the third time Trump’s name has come up in the case, and Andrew’s is the second time.

Lawrence Visoski, Epstein’s longtime pilot, named them as plane passengers alongside Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker yesterday.

During cross-examination, Maxwell’s team mentioned the well-known names on both occasions.

Epstein and Maxwell allegedly mingled with the world’s elite, hiding in plain sight amid a web of heinous sex abuse.

As he jetted around the world with Maxwell, multi-millionaire Epstein kept a “little black book” of powerful contacts.

Maxwell and Epstein, according to Jane, would use names like…

