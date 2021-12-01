According to the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Epstein’s’sex slave,’ 14, met Trump at Mar-A-Lago and saw Prince Andrew on a private jet.

According to Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, JEFFREY Epstein introduced a teenage sex abuse victim to Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and took her on a private jet with Prince Andrew.

On the third day of the trial in New York, Maxwell’s first accuser, who is going by the pseudonym “Jane,” took the stand again.

Over her alleged role in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s sick sexual “pyramid scheme,” the 59-year-old faces six counts of sexual abuse and trafficking.

Maxwell and Epstein are accused of luring young girls in with their glamorous lifestyles and then abusing them.

Ghislaine was accompanied by her sister Isabel, brother Kevin, and a small group of supporters to court.

And her lawyers went to work trying to dissect and poke holes in Jane’s testimony from yesterday.

She was asked if Epstein had ever introduced her to Trump during cross examination by Maxwell’s lawyers.

She admitted it and claims that she was 14 when she was driven to Mar-a-Lago by millionaire paedo Epstein.

She was also asked if she remembered flying with Ghislaine’s friend Prince Andrew, to which she replied yes.

It’s the second time Trump and Andrew have been mentioned, with both being listed as passengers on Epstein’s plane alongside Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker.

There was no evidence in the trial – or elsewhere – that Mr Trump was aware of Epstein’s heinous acts.

Separately, Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing in connection with his friendship with Epstein, including vehemently denying that he slept with a 17-year-old sex slave.

Before the two fell out and the paedo was allegedly banned from Mar-a-Lago, Trump was known to be friends with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Meanwhile, Andrew is said to have been introduced to Epstein by an old friend, Ghislaine, and the two have struck up a friendship.

Defendants seized on inconsistencies and apparent errors in her account of events that took place 20 years ago when she was a teenager.

Jane previously revealed that British socialite Maxwell was “in the room” during much of the abuse, including when she was only 14 years old.

When speaking with prosecutors in 2019, Jane repeatedly claimed she couldn’t remember or that the initial transcription of her comments contained errors.

Laura Menninger questioned Jane about apparent inconsistencies between her Tuesday descriptions of Maxwell’s role and previous conversations with prosecutors prior to Maxwell’s arrest in July 2020.

“In December 2019, you spoke with the government with your lawyers…

