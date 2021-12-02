According to the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Prince Andrew flew on a private plane owned by paedo Jeffrey Epstein with a 14-year-old’sex slave.’

According to the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Prince Andrew flew with a 14-year-old’sex slave’ on a paedo Jeffrey Epstein private plane.

Prince Andrew allegedly flew on one of Jeffrey Epstein’s private planes with an alleged sex slave, according to the court.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s youngest alleged victim was asked about the plane ride while being cross-examined by defense attorneys.

Jane, the victim, said “yes” when asked if she had been on a flight with Andrew.

For the second time in less than a week, the Duke of York has been dragged into his old friend Ghislaine’s sex abuse trial.

However, there are no allegations of Andrew’s improper behavior in this case.

Laura Menninger, Maxwell’s defense lawyer, asked if he remembered Prince Andrew being on a flight with him.

She said, “Yes.”

In her testimony, she also revealed that after being driven to Trump’s private retreat Mar-a-Lago, Epstein once introduced her to the president.

Maxwell’s accuser took the stand on the first day of the trial in New York, following yesterday’s testimony detailing allegations against Maxwell and Epstein.

The 59-year-old faces six counts of sexual abuse and human trafficking for her alleged role in convicted sex offender Epstein’s sick sexual “pyramid scheme.”

Maxwell and Epstein are accused of seducing young women with their glamorous lifestyles before abusing them.

Ghislaine was accompanied in court by her sister Isabel, brother Kevin, and a small group of supporters.

The day began with Jane’s attorneys attempting to find flaws in Jane’s account of the alleged abuse.

The defense strategy appears to be to undermine witness credibility over time by pointing out inconsistencies in their accounts.

The alleged victim repeatedly stated to prosecutors in 2019 that she couldn’t remember or that the initial transcription of her remarks contained errors.

Jane was also quizzed about a multimillion-dollar payout from an Epstein victim compensation fund.

Andrew was previously identified as a passenger on Epstein’s private planes by Lawrence Visoski, the paedo’s former pilot.

He was mentioned alongside Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Chris Tucker, Kevin Spacey, and others.

Prince Andrew, who was seen grinning in Windsor yesterday, denies any wrongdoing in his friendship with Epstein.

He also denies sleeping with Virginia Roberts, a 17-year-old sex slave allegedly trafficked to Maxwell at his London home.

Virginia’s claims are not part of the Maxwell case, but they are the subject of a separate civil suit she filed against the Duke.

