According to the girlfriend of an Amazon employee who died in a tornado, he was ordered to stay in the warehouse rather than go home.

According to his girlfriend, an Amazon employee who died after a tornado destroyed a warehouse was told to stay inside until the tornado passed.

Larry Virden, 46, was killed in the Edwardsville, Illinois, storm on Friday night.

“I got text messages from him,” said Cherie Jones, the Navy veteran’s 13-year girlfriend to the New York Post.

When he tells me he’s filling up the Amazon truck and getting ready to return, I’m like, ‘OK, I love you.’

“Well, Amazon won’t let me leave until the storm passes,” he says.

The message was sent approximately 16 minutes before the storm hit.

Virden had been an Amazon employee for five months and was the father of four children, two of whom were adopted.

He was also stationed in Iraq during his time there.

Jones doesn’t hold Virden’s death against the online retailer.

“Not really,” she said.

But it’s a what-if scenario: what if they had let him go? He could have made it home.”

The couple resided in Collinsville, which is about a 13-minute drive from the warehouse.

Jones stated that her children are having difficulty processing their father’s death.

“My oldest boy thinks daddy is going to come home,” she explained, “but now we have to tell him that daddy isn’t coming home.”

After asking “where’s daddy?” the mother said her daughter began crying, realizing something was wrong.

Clayton Cope, Deandre S Morrow, Kevin Dickey, Etheria Hebb, and Austin McEwan were all killed.

Clayton, a 29-year-old Navy veteran, attempted to warn his coworkers about the impending storm.

“He just said he needed to tell someone that [the tornado]was coming,” his mother, Carla Cope, told The Daily Beast.

He was a very sweet man with a big heart.”

Following the storm, she went to the warehouse in search of her son.

Clayton did not survive, she learned from authorities hours later.

Clayton was described as a “one of a kind person” by longtime friend Leighton Grothaus.

The youngest victim, cargo driver McEwen, died while hiding in the bathroom with coworkers.

He was an only child, according to his friends, who enjoyed hunting with them.

“He was my friend, and he didn’t make it,” said coworker Brian Erdmann, who was on his way to the warehouse to make a delivery.

Coerce Smith, Etheria Hebb’s cousin, said she was a “new and dedicated mother” in a moving tribute.

Morrow was described by friends as a “very loyal friend.”

