According to the latest Turpin family documentary – Diane Sawyer 2020 interview, Jordan “faced MORE abuse after his escape.”

YEARS after the Turpin children were rescued in a dramatic rescue, it has been revealed that the siblings are still being abused and neglected.

Mike Hestrin, the Riverside County District Attorney, spoke out about the system’s handling of the Turpin children’s case:

“The American people have a right to know what their government did and didn’t do, and how we failed these victims,” he said.

“It’s unimaginable to me that we could have the worst case of child abuse I’ve ever seen, possibly one of the worst in California history, and then not be able to put our heads together to provide them with basic needs, basic necessities.”

The seven minors were placed in foster homes after being rescued from their abusive home, and the six adult children were assigned a public guardian to oversee their health care, housing, and education.

The children were allegedly abused in one of the foster homes, and one of the Turpin children was told by a foster parent that she understands why her parents chained her up.

According to the older siblings, their public guardian denied them basic care and sent them out into dangerous neighborhoods without life skills training.

Jordan Turpin revealed that she is still having trouble finding a place to live and eat.

‘I’M NOT SURE WHERE WE’D BE IF WE DIDNT WATCH JUSTIN BIEBER.’

When their parents were out, the Turpin children’s only exposure to the outside world was the occasional film they watched in secret.

Jordan discovered Justin Bieber’s music videos in 2015 when he found an old smartphone.

“I’m not sure where we’d be without Justin Bieber,” she said.

“I began to realize that there is an entirely different world out there… I wanted to experience it.”

She began posting videos of herself singing on social media after watching more videos, and one of her posts received a response, asking why she was always inside and awake at night.

“I did tell him that I didn’t go to school and that I wasn’t allowed to go outside in the backyard or front yard and that I was always kept inside, and I told him how we eat and how we’re not allowed to get out of bed,” she explained.

JORDAN TURPIN WAS DRIVEN BY JUSTIN BIEBER.

Jordan Turpin told Diane Sawyer in a clip released ahead of the interview that watching Justin Bieber videos inspired her.

“She claims she was inspired to make a plan to escape after secretly watching @JustinBieber videos,” 2020 teased on Twitter.

Her siblings and her…

