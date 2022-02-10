According to the mayor, ice fishing could lead to prostitution in shanties.

According to the mayor, ice fishing may lead to shanties and prostitution.

HUDSON, Ohio – Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert, whose baseless accusations that school board members were peddling child pornography earned him a rebuke from the Summit County prosecutor, is now gaining attention for suggesting that ice fishing in the city could lead to prostitution.

During a Hudson City Council meeting on Tuesday, Shubert made the remarks, which have since gone viral.

According to a recording of the meeting posted on the city’s website, Council President Chris Foster stated that “a number of residents” have requested permission to ice fish on Hudson Springs Lake.

On the lake, ice fishing is prohibited.

Several officials expressed reservations.

They were concerned that if someone fell through the ice, the city would be held responsible.

Hudson’s firefighters, paramedics, and police officers may face additional challenges as a result.

Shubert expressed a different concern.

“What happens next year if you open this up to ice fishing, which on the surface sounds good?” Shubert wondered.

“Does someone come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for X amount of time?’ And then allowing ice fishing with shanties leads to another problem: prostitution.”

And now you’ve enlisted the help of the police chief and the department.”

Shubert’s remark about prostitution was not directly addressed by council members.

“I’m not in favor of ice shanties,” Council member Chris Banweg quipped.

Shubert’s office has been contacted by Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer for comment.

The full video of the ice fishing debate can be found here.

Shubert’s claim isn’t the first time he’s made a controversial statement.

Last fall, the mayor demanded the resignations of the entire city school board after claiming without evidence that a book used in a high school creative writing class contained child pornography.

Before the controversy, the book “642 Things to Write About” had been used in the district for five years.

Some of the prompts, such as “write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mother” and “describe a time when you wanted to orgasm but couldn’t,” were deemed inappropriate.

Following the mayor’s assertions, members of the school board and…

