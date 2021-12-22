According to the medical examiner, a family of seven found dead in a Minnesota home died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A family of seven found dead in a Minnesota home died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the medical examiner.

Authorities said on Wednesday that seven members of a family died of carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Minnesota home.

Relatives conducting a welfare check in a home in Moorhead discovered the family on Saturday night.

The children were last seen on Friday, according to neighbors.

In a statement, Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said, “This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made all the more poignant because it is so close to the holidays.”

“My heart breaks for the family and friends who learned of this terrible news over the weekend.

During this difficult time, our community grieves with them.”

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Blood samples from the family were examined by Paul.

According to an official, the carbon monoxide levels in those tests were lethal.

Belin Hernandez, 37, Marleny Pinto, 34, Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32, Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19, Breylin Hernandez, 16, Mike Hernandez, 7, and Marbely Hernandez, 5, were the members of the family.

According to police, the immigrants were all from Honduras and lived together in the same house.

According to relatives, the family lived in the United States for three to eight years.

