Climate change has increased the number of rainy days in Glasgow by 12 days, according to the Met Office.

As we all know, Glasgow’s weather is not ideal.

According to the Met Office, Glasgow will have 12 extra days of rain in 2020 as a result of climate change.

Climate change has “shifted” the last 60 years, according to the Met Office, but the change has not been linear across the UK, with some regions experiencing more rapid change than others.

Forecasters compared the last six decades over two 30-year periods: 1961 to 1990 and 1991 to 2020.

They discovered that the UK’s average temperature increased by 0.8°C, while rainfall and sunshine increased by 7.3 and 5.6 percent, respectively.

Temperatures in Scotland as a whole are said to have risen by around 0.7°C, with annual average rainfall up by more than 10% across a large swath of the country between the two periods.

Along with total rainfall, the number of days with 1mm or more of rain per year has increased by an average of 5.6 days per year, with Scotland seeing the largest increases, with some areas seeing increases of more than ten days per year.

This increases by two days in Glasgow, to 12 days, a significant difference from the one day in Cambridgeshire.

Climate is measured against 30-year ‘averaging’ periods, also known as ‘climate normal’ periods, in accordance with World Meteorological Organization guidelines.

These serve as a “benchmark against which observational records of weather and climate can be compared to put them into context and as a reference baseline to provide context for future climate projections,” according to the Met Office.

“The publication of climate data from the most recent 30-year period is a perfect opportunity to describe some of the changes taking place in the UK climate over the last six decades,” Dr. Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, explained.

“Higher temperatures are felt further north than they used to be as a result of human-induced climate change in the UK.”

When you look at the pattern of climate change in the UK, you’ll notice an interesting pattern of regional variation.

“Rainfall has generally increased over time, with the greatest increases in the north and west.

“A lot of what we’re seeing here is at a neighborhood level.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.