According to the Met Office, New Year’s Eve 2021 will be the warmest on record.

For those who will be ringing in the new year outside at midnight, temperatures are expected to be unusually mild.

According to the Met Office, New Year’s Eve was provisionally the warmest on record, indicating that climate change is beginning to seriously disrupt British weather patterns.

Yorkshire, Somerset, Nottinghamshire, and Lincolnshire all saw record-breaking temperatures, easily beating the previous warm record of 14.8°C set in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, in 2011.

Merryfield in Somerset, where temperatures reached 15.8°C this afternoon, has the highest temperature so far recorded.

Across much of the country, temperatures are expected to be well above 10°C at midnight.

On New Year’s Eve in the UK, forecasters typically predict temperatures of 2-3°C.

New Year’s Day is also expected to be warm, with temperatures expected to break the previous record of 15.6°C set in Bude, Cornwall in 1916.

“The current weather pattern is bringing extremely mild conditions to the UK – possibly around 16°C in some parts,” said Steve Ramsdale, a Met Office chief forecaster.

We can also expect some very mild overnight temperatures, with some minimum temperature records set.”

The warm weather is due to a low-pressure system to the west of Ireland that is bringing a plume of warm air from the Canary Islands up over the UK, according to the Met Office.

Warmer, wetter, and stormier winters are expected as a result of climate change, according to scientists, and this week’s warm spell is part of a worrying trend.

Over the weekend, the weather is expected to stay warm and rainy, with colder weather arriving on Tuesday, bringing wintry showers and frosts.

But, before long, the warm Atlantic air will return, bringing strong winds and rain with it.

