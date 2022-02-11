According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a gunman opened fire at the BrownStone Social Lounge in Milwaukee after being refused entry, injuring three employees.

According to reports, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. local time.

According to WISN reporter Caroline Reinwald, one woman has died as a result of her injuries.

Two men were hurt, but their conditions are stable.

The incident has yet to be linked to a suspect.

The gunman was denied entry, according to a representative for the lounge who spoke with TMJ4 reporter Tony Atkins.

Guests must be over the age of 27 to enter the lounge, according to reports.

According to Atkins, the situation is still active.

The probe is still underway.

There will be more later…

