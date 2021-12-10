According to the minister, Britain must learn to fight in the Arctic in order to defeat Russia.

According to the minister, Britain must learn to fight in the Arctic to combat Russia.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned that the UK must learn to fight in the Arctic as the melting ice caps provide a new battleground with Russia.

According to him, Moscow has beefed up its brigade in the region and regularly uses its High North bases to threaten Europe’s heartland.

“The Arctic is incredibly important,” the former Army officer said during a visit to Swedish Lapland, just inside the Arctic Circle.

“As a result of climate change, it’s becoming a place of not only contention, but also opportunity.”

He added that Britain must learn to “deploy rapidly to the High North if we need to support our allies,” citing the threat posed by Russian long-range bombers and hunter killer submarines stationed there.

The Royal Marines are Britain’s arctic specialists, but Wallace claims that a new Arctic Strategy, due next year, will see more troops spend more time in the High North.

Mr Wallace, a former Scots Guards officer, was greeted by Sami indigenous people and a reindeer in the Arctic Circle.

