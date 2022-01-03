According to the mother who inspired the film “Four Lives,” my son was murdered by a gay serial killer, and I should have rescued his other victims.

Sarah Sak was haunted for years by the fear that she could have prevented serial killer Stephen Port from killing more people after learning her son was the first victim.

Four Lives, a new BBC1 drama that premiered last night, depicts how she exerted pressure on police to learn the truth about her 23-year-old son Anthony Walgate’s death.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to prevent Port, now 46, from drugging, rapping, and killing three more young men before dumping their bodies outside.

But, thanks to the drama revealing the full story and an inquest in December concluding that the other three men died as a result of the police’s initial mistakes, Sarah can finally sleep soundly.

“I had nightmares afterwards, wondering if I could have done anything else,” she explained.

“And I finally realized I couldn’t have, because no matter what I did or said, they just wouldn’t look into it, and they didn’t seem to care.”

For a long time, he got away with murder.

“This inquest, with all of its drama, has taken a huge lump out of my chest.”

Thankfully, the nightmares are no longer a part of my life.”

Extras’ Stephen Merchant plays Port in the tense three-part drama Four Lives, which airs tonight and tomorrow.

It depicts how Anthony, a fashion student, was killed in June 2014 by Port, a bus depot chef.

Port’s home in Barking, East London, was then abandoned on his doorstep.

Apps were used to meet each other, and then GHB was used to knock them out.

After initially telling police he discovered Anthony collapsed on the street while passing by, Port eventually admitted Anthony died inside his flat, but claimed it was due to an overdose after they had sex and taken a drug.

He also claimed that he had become panicked and had thrown the body outside.

Port was sentenced to eight months in prison for perverting the course of justice in March 2015, after police believed his story.

He murdered Gabriel Kovari, 22, in August 2014, and Daniel Whitworth, 21, a month later, before being arrested.

He murdered Jack Taylor, 25, three months after being released from prison in June 2015.

He met them all through online hook-up apps and knocked them out with the drug GHB, just like Anthony. However, the bodies of the final three victims were propped against the wall inside a nearby cemetery.

Sarah said Sheridan was the perfect person to portray her battle because she pressed the police to act right away and didn’t mince her words.

“I think Sheridan knocked me down,” Sarah explained.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.