According to the NC sheriff, a FedEx driver was linked to 11 break-ins after evidence was discovered in his delivery van.

CHARLOTTE, NC — According to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, a FedEx delivery driver has been linked to “numerous” home break-ins in western North Carolina, with some of the “evidence” found in his work vehicle.

Officials said in a news release that the incidents took place over several weeks in the HighlandsScaly Mountain area.

Highlands is about 170 miles southwest of Charlotte’s downtown area.

According to officials, FedEx driver Gregory Thomas Bufkin was arrested this week on felony charges of possessing stolen goods and is being held in the Macon County Detention Center on a (dollar)180,000 bond.

Investigators said they got a break in the case this week when a victim reported that a security camera at her home had captured footage of an unknown man.

Officials said that “investigators were able to quickly locate that individual at his residence.”

“Investigators were also able to confirm that the man seen in the video worked for FedEx in the Highlands area.”

“Interviews with the suspect were conducted all night,” they continued.

Multiple pieces of jewelry, as well as two firearms, were seized by investigators.

Some of the seized items were discovered in Bufkin’s work vehicle.”

According to officials, Bufkin is charged with seven counts of felony possession of stolen goods, seven counts of breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and six counts of larceny of a firearm.

More break-ins are suspected in the case, according to Sheriff Robert Holland, but the alleged crimes have gone unnoticed by homeowners.

“Mr.

According to the release, “Bufkin has been linked to at least 11 breaking and entering (cases) in the Highlands area.”

“While we have solved a number of thefts in our area, some of the items recovered were from thefts that were not discovered by homeowners and thus were not reported.”

Investigators believe that many of the victims left their doors unlocked and their windows open.

This story was written by Mark Price of The Charlotte Observer.

