According to the NY sheriff, the deputy shot his wife, son, and dog before killing himself; only the woman survived.

Only the woman survived the shooting of the deputy's wife, son, and dog before killing himself, according to the NY sheriff.

Sheriff Gene Conway of Onondaga County said an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy shot his wife, son, and even the family dog before killing himself Monday morning in the family’s Oneida River home.

The sheriff told Syracuse.com

“There’s evidence that he shot his son, wife, and dog before turning the gun on himself,” said Conway.

“No signs of a struggle can be seen.”

… there’s no sign of a drawn-out debate.”

Eames, a deputy in the civil division, was discovered dead on the first floor, just past the entrance foyer, according to Conway.

According to a law enforcement source, the couple’s 21-year-old son, Troy, was shot in the head at close range and found on the staircase landing.

Karen, his 46-year-old wife, was shot twice in the bedroom near the entrance while standing up.

Karen Eames managed to stay awake despite being shot in the face and arm.

She dialed 911 but was apparently so badly hurt that she could only describe herself as bleeding to dispatchers, who sent only an ambulance without realizing someone had been shot.

Karen Eames would not be able to confirm that a shooting had occurred until minutes later.

Karen Eames told police from inside that she couldn’t move when they arrived, according to Conway.

Karen Eames was found barely conscious, her husband Isaac was dead, and their son Troy was near death when deputies forced their way into the home.

Conway revealed that the family dog had died.

Troy Eames died at Upstate University Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Karen Eames’ condition remains critical, but she appears to be improving, and her chances of recovery are “promising,” according to the sheriff.

Her condition was upgraded from critical to serious by the hospital on Tuesday.

The scene yielded “several” spent rounds, according to investigators.

According to Conway, one gunshot was fired through a window, prompting a metal detector search of the grounds on Tuesday morning.

Three guns were discovered in the house:…

