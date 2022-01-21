According to the Pennsylvania school district, it was “unacceptable” for a teacher to tape a mask to a student’s face.

The North Penn School District in suburban Philadelphia has apologized after a photo of a teacher taping a mask to a child’s face was shared on social media, calling the action “unacceptable.”

“An image taken last week in one of our classrooms and circulating on social media does not represent the universal values that the North Penn School District strives to instill in both our students and staff,” the district said in a statement.

“It was determined after an immediate investigation that, while the incident was isolated and no malice was intended, the teacher’s actions were entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, regardless of the context.”

The district stated that the matter was “being addressed with the employee,” but did not elaborate on the status of the teacher.

The photo was shared earlier this week on the “North Penn Stronger Together” Facebook page, which is the name of the Republican school board slate that was defeated in November.

“Whether you’re pro-mask or anti-mask, I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children’s faces crosses the LINE This was not a joke for the child or the parents,” the post read, before urging the North Penn Neighbors for Progress and the school district to respond.

“The continued exploitation of any piece of negative news to reinstigate the cynical, partisan rhetoric that fueled your failed campaign is exhausting,” the Neighbors group said. Stronger Together said it was no longer politically affiliated and had been given permission to post the photo by the family.

The photo was re-posted on Fox News commentator Sean Hannity’s website after receiving more than 250 comments on the Stronger Together page.

Parents were urged to attend a school board meeting at 7 p.m., according to social media posts.

