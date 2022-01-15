According to the producers, All Creatures Great and Small is using kindness to heal the UK’s Brexit divide.

Producers claim that the global hit ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ can use kindness to heal Britain’s Brexit divide.

The adaptation of James Herriot’s novels about a trio of veterinary surgeons working in a 1930s Yorkshire village by Channel 5 has become a surprise global hit.

Despite initial concerns that the drama, starring Samuel West as the difficult-to-please Siegfried Farnon, would fall short of the BBC’s previous adaptation, which aired from 1978 to 1990, the uplifting revival has wowed audiences in North America, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines.

The first series of Channel 5’s All Creatures, which aired on PBS in the United States, drew ten million viewers, matching the UK’s previous biggest TV period drama export, Downton Abbey.

When the second season premiered on Sunday, Rolling Stone called it an “incredible balm,” while the New York Times praised it for its “cheerful optimistic tone.”

Sir Colin Callender, executive producer of All Creatures Great and Small, said the show’s depiction of a community coming together through acts of kindness is helping to ease Britain through the Brexit process.

“It was clear that the country was divided between metropolitan cities and rural England after Brexit,” he told me.

“I thought James Heriot’s books celebrated acts of kindness and embraced community and friendship.”

“We could bring audiences together and bridge the gap that exists at the heart of our uncivil public life.”

The show is bringing families from different generations together.”

The success of All Creatures has demonstrated the BBC’s blunder in declining to remake the film.

“They were worried it wouldn’t hold up to the original and wouldn’t appeal to younger audiences,” Sir Colin explains.

“As it happens, it does very well with younger viewers, and we’re delighted that, after some initial skepticism, the original audience has embraced it as well.”

The producer praises Channel 5 for taking a risk and “rolling the dice” on a show whose 2021 Christmas special outperformed rival offerings.

