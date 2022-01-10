According to the report, Bob Saget was discovered dead in a hotel bed with no signs of trauma.

According to a sheriff’s office report released Monday, comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma.

There were no signs of wrongdoing, and the room was in good order, “with items belonging to Mr.

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report, “Saget was found on the nightstand, television stand, closet, and bathroom.”

When deputies and paramedics arrived at Saget’s room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, his left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed, according to the report. Saget was pronounced dead.

Saget was best known for his roles as Danny Tanner, the beloved single dad on “Full House,” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He died at the age of 65.

Saget was supposed to check out of his room on Sunday, and when his family couldn’t reach him, they contacted the hotel’s security team, who dispatched a security officer to his room, according to the report.

All of the lights were turned off when security officer Jody Lee Harrison walked into the room.

According to the report, Harrison discovered Saget on the bed, cold to the touch.

According to the report, Harrison checked Saget for breathing and a pulse, and when he didn’t find either, he had the hotel’s security dispatch call 911.

In a 911 call, a hotel employee stated, “We have an unresponsive guest in a room.”

Saget was pronounced dead shortly before 4:20 p.m. ET, according to his room key, which indicated he had entered the room around 2:20 a.m.

His body was delivered to the local medical examiner’s office, which stated in an email that an autopsy report could take up to four months to complete from the date of the examination.

Saget was in Florida for his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour,” and he took to social media to express his gratitude after receiving warm applause at his shows in Orlando on Friday and Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday.