According to the report, Motherwell has the highest house price growth in Scotland.

According to the report, Motherwell has the fastest-growing house prices in Scotland.

In both percentage and monetary terms, the town in North Lanarkshire saw the most growth.

According to new data, in 2021, house prices in Motherwell increased at the fastest rate in Scotland.

The town in North Lanarkshire saw the biggest jump, rising from £151,105 to £177,118, in both percentage and cash terms.

According to Bank of Scotland figures, Motherwell is one of only two towns in Scotland to appear in the top 20 list of places in the UK with the largest house price increases, ranking seventh.

The other was Hamilton, which was ranked 20th, with an average house price of £159,176, up 13.7 percent in the previous year.

Each year’s figures compare average prices for the 12 months leading up to October.

In 2021, average house prices in Scotland increased by 8.8%, outpacing the 6.2 percent increase in the rest of the UK.

The average Scottish home now costs £207,778 compared to £191,017 in 2020.

Two of the Scottish towns studied – Airdrie and Coatbridge – saw average house prices fall in 2020, compared to seven in the previous year.

The biggest drop was in Airdrie, which fell by 3.8 percent – £6,023 – to £150,874.

Coatbridge’s average house price fell 2.3 percent year on year to £145,880.

Dumfries, Kilmarnock, Elgin, Perth, Paisley, Dundee, Livingston, Aberdeen, Bathgate, Edinburgh, and Glasgow were among the 15 Scottish towns and cities that saw an increase above the UK average, compared to two in 2020.

With an average price of £293,406, up £19,160 (7 percent) from 2020, Edinburgh remains the most expensive city in Scotland to buy a home.

“Scottish house prices have had another bumper year, with growth outperforming the UK average and properties in almost every town now worth more than they were a year ago,” said Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland.

“What we see in the data matches the feedback we’re getting from customers.”

Working from home for an extended period of time has influenced where people want to live and what type of property they want to own.

“While our major cities remain appealing, with commuting becoming less of a priority, areas that offer more space and lower prices are seeing increased demand from buyers.”

