According to The School of Life, finding true friends (and cutting out the rest) can help you live a simpler, happier life.

According to The School of Life, finding your true friends (and cutting out the rest) can help you live a simpler, happier life.

Reevaluating our friendships is one of seven tips recommended here by The School of Life, founded by philosopher Alain de Botton, along with going out less and ending relationships that don’t work.

Few of us haven’t fantasized about how much easier our lives could be.

Our days are packed with social obligations, familial expectations, and emotional entanglements that we would much rather avoid, especially at this time of year.

We fantasize about quitting our jobs, abandoning our responsibilities, and relocating to a hut in the woods or a tropical island, where we could finally find some peace and quiet – especially after the chaos of Christmas and the uncertainty of the months ahead.

However, without these drastic measures, our lives could be made simpler.

We must first comprehend the psychological factors that contribute to feeling overburdened, after which we must learn new ways of thinking.

We’ve compiled a list of seven ways to make your life easier.

Some of them may appear harsh or selfish at first, but if we’re being honest, they may be exactly what we require.

Check with them to see if they can assist you.

a)

Acquire the ability to express yourself honestly.

One of the reasons our lives are so complicated is that many of us have difficulty expressing our true feelings.

So much of what we do with our time – from our jobs to the people we hang out with to our social and recreational activities – is something we don’t actually enjoy.

We can’t even admit our true feelings to ourselves, much less to others, so we waste our time on people and pursuits that don’t deserve it.

Our dishonesty stems from fear, not deception.

This is a hangover from our childhood, when we were chastised for expressing our emotions and praised for prioritizing the needs of others.

We can begin to whittle down our lives to a more manageable size the sooner we dare to own up to our true desires – no matter how strange, uncool, or hurtful we fear they’ll sound.

2. If you’re looking for something to

Appreciate the value of lazy days.

So many of us are enslaved by the “busy-ness” cult, with.

