According to the sheriff, a 14-year-old boy and his father were both killed in their Alabama home after a Christmas Eve argument.

According to the sheriff, a 14-year-old boy and his father were killed in their Alabama home following a Christmas Eve argument.

Around 11:30 a.m., Madison County sheriff’s deputies fired shots in response to a possible domestic call.

The incident occurred in Meridianville’s Bermuda Lakes subdivision on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The caller, who identified herself as a 16-year-old girl, said she heard her brother and father arguing in a bedroom in the house, followed by what she thought were gunshots.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was no longer in the house when they arrived.

The sheriff’s office said, “We went ahead and made entry into the home and we found both [victims]deceased with gunshot wounds in the same room.”

The incident has been dubbed a murder-suicide by the sheriff’s department.

