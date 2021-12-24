According to the Slovenian EU Council Presidency, they dealt with a wide range of issues during their time in office.

Slovenia will hand over the presidency of the European Union to France for a six-month term on January 1.

According to a series of recent statements, the current Slovenian Presidency of the EU Council played an important role for EU security in Afghanistan and along the Belarusian border, as well as dealing with a variety of issues such as pandemic resilience, digitalization, environmental issues, and Europe’s future.

“The EU responded quickly and unitedly to developments in Afghanistan,” the council’s Slovenian Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday, as it nears the end of its term this month.

According to the statement, members unanimously adopted a common response to the situation in Afghanistan and its “potential impact on the security and migration situation in the EU.” The bloc convened an extraordinary meeting of internal ministers among its members soon after the Taliban took control of the country’s capital Kabul in August.

According to the report, the ministers urged regional stability, as well as “humanitarian aid to the vulnerable” and “support to third countries hosting large numbers of migrants and refugees.”

“This strong, united European voice is one of the reasons we are not currently experiencing the increased migratory pressure from Afghanistan that seemed imminent before the meeting,” it said.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after seizing Kabul in August.

President Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials were forced to flee the country two weeks before the United States was set to leave.

Civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups fled Afghanistan in droves, fearing retaliation from the Taliban.

During a recent migrant crisis with Belarus, Slovenia “closely and continuously” monitored the situation with the European Commission and EU agencies, according to the statement.

“The EU has imposed visa policy sanctions in response to hybrid threats.”

“The Council partially suspended the EU-Belarus visa facilitation agreement,” it continued.

Since August, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, all of which border Belarus, have reported a significant increase.

