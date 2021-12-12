According to the son of the television creator, the Clangers were secretly swearing.

The Clangers were secretly swearing, according to the son of the TV creator.

The original Clangers scripts will be published, revealing what the knitted aliens were actually saying behind the veil of the swanee whistle language.

According to a new book by the son of the children’s show creator, the Clangers were dropping secret expletives without the knowledge of their TV audience.

“Clangers: The Complete Scripts 1969-1974,” by Daniel Postgate, is the first book to reveal the full scripts of the original show, which enchanted and delighted young audiences in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

And it turns out that the extraterrestrials were prone to profanity.

The show followed the otherworldly antics of some small, knitted pink aliens, and was created by Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin, who also created children’s favorites Bagpuss and Ivor the Engine.

In 2015, it was resurrected for BBC’s Cbeebies channel.

Although the Clangers appeared to communicate in swanee whistle, the scripts were actually written in English, and the diminutive inhabitants of the moon-like celestial sphere were not opposed to the occasional bit of cursing.

“Some people don’t realise that the scripts were written in English,” Daniel Postgate told The Observer.

Those who do frequently wonder if a certain amount of foul language – to put it bluntly, swearing – was slipped into their conversations.

“They were a bit abrasive with each other because they were a 70s family.”

“There’s nothing really wrong with it, but you can’t get away with it as much as you used to.”

“There’s a bit of swearing in there, I think… I don’t want to specify words, but they’re certainly alluded to,” he told The Telegraph.

I believe the scripts were not read by the BBC at the time.

“I believe the Soup Dragon was also a bit of a jerk.”

The Iron Chicken was the only character without a translation; I believe she was more emotive, as she was either flustered or broody.”

Unbound, a crowdfunded publishing house, will publish 27 scripts, along with musical notation for each episode and knitting patterns for the creatures, revealing exactly what was causing the Clangers to cuss.

However, in an interview, Oliver Postgate, who died in 2008, admitted that an early episode had featured.

