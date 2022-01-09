According to the UK Health Security Agency, a fourth Covid jab is not yet required because boosters are already fighting Omicron.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, a fourth Covid jab is not required because boosters are already fighting Omicron.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a fourth Covid-19 vaccine is not required because booster doses continue to provide high protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron variant in older adults.

According to data, protection against hospitalization for people aged 65 and up remains at around 90% three months after boosting.

Protection against mild symptomatic infection is less long-lasting, and by three months, it has dropped to around 30%.

Figures also show that after two jabs, protection against severe disease drops to around 70% after three months, and then to 50% after six months among those who have had two jabs.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises UK health departments, says it is “considering this most recent evidence” and that there is no “immediate need” to introduce a second booster dose – or fourth jab – to the most vulnerable tier (care home residents and those over the age of 80).

Extremely vulnerable patients with compromised immune systems, on the other hand, are still advised to get four vaccinations to ensure the best possible protection against the virus.

“The current data show the booster dose is still providing high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups,” said Prof Wei Shen Lim, Jcvi’s chair of Covid immunisation.

This is extremely encouraging and highlights the importance of getting a booster shot.

“With Omicron continuing to spread, I encourage everyone to get their booster dose, or if unvaccinated, their first two doses, to boost their protection against serious illness.”

The timing and need for additional booster doses will be reviewed as the data develops, according to the JCVI.

As Omicron continues to rise across the country, Health Secretary Sajid Javid expressed concern about rising Covid-19 hospital admissions, particularly among older age groups.

“We’re still seeing rising hospitalizations, particularly among older age groups – that’s concerning,” he said.

And I believe we must be honest when we look at the NHS and say that the coming weeks will be difficult.”

